Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.24

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.24 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 77.55 ($0.98). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.00), with a volume of 818,224 shares traded.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57. The company has a market cap of £486.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81.04.

Target Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 31 December 2023 comprised 98 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £911.1 million.

