TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $150.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.10.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SNX opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.61.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,100 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,474 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 38.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,081,000 after acquiring an additional 421,908 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,988 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,277,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

