TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 484.0% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TCCPY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 235,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,969. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. TechnoPro has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $5.41.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

