TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 484.0% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TechnoPro Price Performance

Shares of TCCPY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 235,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,969. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. TechnoPro has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $5.41.

TechnoPro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.