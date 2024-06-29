Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock remained flat at $4.97 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $688.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.1568 dividend. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

