Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
TIIAY remained flat at $2.35 during trading hours on Friday. 11,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,806. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
About Telecom Italia
