Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TIIAY remained flat at $2.35 during trading hours on Friday. 11,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,806. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

