Terex (NYSE:TEX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of Terex stock opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. Terex has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,429,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Terex by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,525,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

