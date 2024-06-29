Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.30.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $197.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.80 and a 200-day moving average of $192.03. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $631.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.