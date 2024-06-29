TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of TG Therapeutics worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,902. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.