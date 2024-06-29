Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,065,800 shares, an increase of 201.6% from the May 31st total of 1,679,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50,658.0 days.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
Shares of Tgs Asa stock remained flat at $11.45 during trading on Friday. Tgs Asa has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62.
About Tgs Asa
