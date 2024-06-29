The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Andersons has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Andersons to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86. Andersons has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

