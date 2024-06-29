The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,899,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,654. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.50 and a 200 day moving average of $198.77. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

