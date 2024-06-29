The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $73.69. 8,997,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,743,318. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

