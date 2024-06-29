The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $950,192,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,237,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,954,000 after buying an additional 560,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHW traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,997,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,318. The company has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,353.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,353.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

