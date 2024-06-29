The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 147,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.8% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 89.1% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 232,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 109,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $63.65 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $274.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

View Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.