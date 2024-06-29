The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.76) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.
SGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.30) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,178.33 ($14.95).
View Our Latest Report on The Sage Group
The Sage Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling at The Sage Group
In other The Sage Group news, insider Annette Court purchased 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.51) per share, with a total value of £10,117.50 ($12,834.58). 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About The Sage Group
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Sage Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.