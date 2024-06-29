Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.77

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as high as C$2.25. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 69,910 shares traded.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.42, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.01.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. The business had revenue of C$21.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0320362 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

