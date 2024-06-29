THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

THK Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS THKLY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,899. THK has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. THK had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $573.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that THK will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

