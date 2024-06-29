Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Down 26.4% in June

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tokio Marine Price Performance

TKOMY traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.67. 68,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,263. Tokio Marine has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tokio Marine will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

