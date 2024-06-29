Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Toro Energy Stock Performance

TOEYF remained flat at $0.24 on Friday. Toro Energy has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

