Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.
Toro Energy Stock Performance
TOEYF remained flat at $0.24 on Friday. Toro Energy has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.
About Toro Energy
