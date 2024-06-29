Total Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,215 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.62. 765,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,276. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $252.53. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.09 and a 200 day moving average of $232.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

