Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,587 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,587 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises about 7.5% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.59% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $59,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,107,000 after buying an additional 999,341 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,017,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,497,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,209,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5,125.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 164,488 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. 1,373,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

