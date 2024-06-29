Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,587,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,432,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

