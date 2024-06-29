Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

Sysco Trading Down 1.5 %

SYY traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.39. 15,189,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

