Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 347 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hologic by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,564 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $30,079,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 538,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after purchasing an additional 363,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $24,431,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Up 0.1 %

Hologic stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.25. 2,782,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.27. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hologic

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.