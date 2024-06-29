Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Stake in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,450 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 3.17% of John Marshall Bancorp worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JMSB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 119,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,947. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.28 and a beta of 0.60.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. John Marshall Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Craig Kinney bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 173,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,291 shares of company stock worth $72,675. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

John Marshall Bancorp Profile

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

