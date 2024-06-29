Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,550 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,590,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,183,000 after purchasing an additional 955,992 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,249,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,554,000 after purchasing an additional 850,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 38,886,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,227,472. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 211.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,377,153 shares of company stock worth $240,054,945. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.