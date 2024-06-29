Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $11.06 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,643 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up 1.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.60. 2,935,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.93. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $84.48.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

