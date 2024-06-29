Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.26. 3,492,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,808. The stock has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.31 and a 200 day moving average of $240.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

