Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,077,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GD traded down $2.36 on Friday, reaching $290.14. 2,259,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,268. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $210.65 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

