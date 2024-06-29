Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,583. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average of $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

