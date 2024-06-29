Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $257.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.34 and a 200 day moving average of $253.55.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.37.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

