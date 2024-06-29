Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,141,000 after buying an additional 47,043 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after buying an additional 92,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.31. 1,598,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,934. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average of $112.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

