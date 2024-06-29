Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 3,024 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie increased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,957,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $480.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.41.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

