Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in June

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Toyo Tire Stock Performance
Shares of Toyo Tire stock remained flat at $17.97 on Friday. Toyo Tire has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66.
About Toyo Tire
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Toyo Tire
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.