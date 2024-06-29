Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,613,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,246. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $345.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.