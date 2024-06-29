Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Trevena Price Performance

Trevena stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. Trevena has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

