Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 467 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,313 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.6% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.4% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 877 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 104.7% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $849.99. 2,131,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $524.63 and a 12-month high of $873.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $801.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $739.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

