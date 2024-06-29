Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $77.85. 13,207,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,825,160. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $88.09.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.54.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

