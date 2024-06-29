Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,254 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 489,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,302,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 92.4% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 33,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.51. 23,921,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,878,226. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $191.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

