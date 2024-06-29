Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Sells 204 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,025,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,331,016. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.