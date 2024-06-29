Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,491,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.55. 933,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,857. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.07.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

