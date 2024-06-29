Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. 34,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 42,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Trigon Metals Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$226.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

