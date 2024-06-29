Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Trimble were worth $16,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 31.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 83.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after buying an additional 105,824 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 27.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 51,506 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 65.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,182 shares of company stock valued at $318,636 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.92. 1,390,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,308. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

