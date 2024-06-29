Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $827,370,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,129,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,865 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $39.70. 12,212,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,161,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

