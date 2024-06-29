Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.96 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.5% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 347,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 31,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 183,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. 3,536,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

