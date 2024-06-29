Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $206,703,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 641.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,775,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $20,004,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. 30,708,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,637,602. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

