Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Buys New Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.88. 781,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,514. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

