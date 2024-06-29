Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.01. 3,955,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,778. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

