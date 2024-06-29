Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3,323.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.83. 5,542,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,476. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.24 and a 200 day moving average of $192.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $251.73.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. Hershey’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

