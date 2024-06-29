Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Purchases 1,242 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,948,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,808. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.